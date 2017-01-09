Concern for missing 87-year-old Hugh Crowe

Police and the family of missing 87-year-old Hugh Crowe, who lives in the north Antrim area, are appealing for your help to find him.
A PSNI spokesman said: "Police are extremely concerned regarding the welfare of Hugh Crowe."
He said the pensioner had gone missing front Agivey Bridge area of Ballymoney and appealed for anyone with any information to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number CC20170109000003.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.