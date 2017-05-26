All Belfast bonfires to be inspected after boy’s illness

After a young boy fell critically ill due to contacting toxic chemcicals at a north Belfast bonfire, all bonfires across the Belfast area are to be inspected.

Cameron Dickson, 9, is on the road to recovery after spending four days in intensive care, and in response Belfast City Council have vowed to step up bonfire checks.

A bonfire on the Shankill Road in Belfast on 'Eleventh night'. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire

In a memo it said: “Council officers (including technical officers) and PSNI will deploy extra resources to carry out joint visits to all bonfire sites across the city in the coming days with a view to identifying any visible, immediate or acute chemical public health risks.”

Meanwhile police have made a fresh witness appeal after the discovery of hazardous materials at Glenwood Street bonfire.