Appeal after Twelfth Templepatrick burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in the Lylehill Road area of Templepatrick on Wednesday, 12 July.

Around 11.25am two males attempted to break into the house, however they were disturbed by the occupant. It is believed they fled the scene in a black Insgnia, which was stolen from the Cranmore Gardens of Belfast on Tuesday, July 11.

A PSNI spokesman added that a number of items may have been stolen from a garden shed at the property in Templepatrick.

The Insignia car was found abandoned a short time later in the Divismore Crescent area of Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Colin Gray would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Lylehill Road area of Templepatrick or who observed this vehicle in the Templepatrick or Belfast areas to contact Detectives at Antrim Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 906 12/07/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.