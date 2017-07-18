Banbridge business gutted in arson attack

A Co Down fast food outlet has been gutted in a suspected arson attack.

The fire was started at commercial premises in Church Square, Banbridge around 4.10am this morning.

The pizzeria and a first-floor flat suffered extensive damage in the blaze.

It is understood this is the second time the building has been targeted by arsonists in less than two weeks, after the flat was badly damaged by a fire on July 5.

Police and the fire crews attended the scene this morning.

PSNI Sergeant Steven Weatherald appealed to anyone who may have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact police at Banbridge on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 146 18/07/17. #

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.