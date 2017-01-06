Belfast Road closed after serious crash

Police have been forced to close a busy Co Down road following a serious crash this morning.

The Belfast Road, Bangor has been closed in both directions between the flyover at West Circular road and Abbey Street and emergency services are currently at the scene.

The PSNI is asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

Diversions have been put in place via Silverstream Road.

A police spokesperson said: “There are no further details at present.”