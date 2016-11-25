Benefit cheat claimed more than £70,000

A sentence of 1,200 hours was imposed on a Limavady woman convicted at Londonderry Crown Court yesterday for claiming benefits amounting to £71,564 she was not entitled to.
Jacqueline Kelly (44) of Anderson Crescent, Limavady claimed Income Support and Housing Benefit totalling more than £70,000 while failing to declare she was living with a partner.
She was given 1,200 hours community service - a sentence which equates to 50 full days.
She is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.
