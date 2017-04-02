Car hijacking in Belfast: Hooded males pulled delivery driver from car

Detectives are investigating a hijacking in the Shankill Road area of Belfast.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “At around 9.45pm on Friday, March 31, a delivery driver for a local take away reported being pulled from his vehicle by two hooded males, thought to be in their late teens or early twenties.

“These males then made off in the vehicle, a black Ford Fiesta.

“The Fiesta was subsequently located by police in the Ross Road area. It has now been recovered for forensic examination.”

Detective Sergeant Michael Hawthorne said: “The delivery driver was obviously left very shaken by this incident and we are keen to identify and locate the culprits responsible.

“Detectives investigating this crime can be contacted at Musgrave PSNI station by calling 101, quoting reference number 1308 31/03/17. Information can also be given anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”