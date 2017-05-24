Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge may re-open tomorrow after vandalism

Vandalism has led to the closure of one of Northern Ireland’s most famous visitor attractions, though it could re-open tomorrow.

According to police, vandals put Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge out of action by attempting to cut through the ropes which support the 100-foot high tourist attraction.

Inspector Colin Reeves said some time between 6.30pm on Tuesday and 9.30am yesterday, a padlock on the gate which leads to the bridge was removed.

“The hand rope on the right hand side of the rope bridge and supporting ropes at the side of the bridge were partially cut,” he added.

The National Trust said during a routine safety check before opening yesterday it was identified that the bridge had been damaged.

The organisation had initially said the bridge would be closed until further notice, but last night they were more hopeful the bridge could be re-opened as early as tomorrow.

A spokesman said structural engineers have assessed the damage caused and have been working hard at making all the necessary repairs with a view to getting it back open again tomorrow.

They said the safety of visitors and staff is of paramount importance and the decision would be made tomorrow morning as to whether the attraction will re-open.

The National Trust urged anyone considering a visit to check their website and Facebook page for news as to when the bridge would re-open.