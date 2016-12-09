Cars broken into while owners attended children’s Christmas concert in Co Armagh

Police are appealing for information after a number of cars were broken into at a carpark in the Mullaghbrack Road area of Armagh last night.

It is understood the owners of the five cars that were broken into were attending Markethill Primary School’s Christmas Concert in St John’s Parish Church between 6.45pm and 8.45pm.

A number of items were stolen from three of the vehicles.

PSNI Inspector Kieran Quinn asked anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Police at Armagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1222 08/12/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Inspector Quinn said: “I would wish to take this opportunity to remind people not to leave valuables in view inside cars.

“Please always lock handbags, cameras, phones and other valuables in the boot or take them out of the car altogether.

“Thieves can often be opportunist and this simple crime prevention tip can deny them opportunities to steal.”