Cash and jewellery stolen in spate of North Belfast burglaries

Detectives are investigating burglaries at four houses and an attempted break-in at another in North Belfast.

The incidents at West Circular Road, Westway Drive and Westway Park were reported to police on Friday evening.

Damage was caused at each location with cash and jewellery reported to have been taken from two of the properties.

Detective Inspector Ricky Thornton is appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity on Friday in this area to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 974 20/01/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.