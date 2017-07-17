Council probing three Belfast bonfire injunction breaches

Three alleged breaches of a High Court injunction taken against the organisers of four Belfast bonfires are being investigated, Belfast City Council has said.

Following concerns that a number of July 11 bonfires were becoming dangerously high and/or built too close to property, the council published a court order directing that no further material be brought to the sites.

The injunction related to anyone entering any of the named sites – Ravenscroft Avenue/Bloomfield walkway; Avoniel Leisure Centre car park; Cregagh Park East and Inverary playing fields in Sydenham – “for the purposes of directing, building, organising and/or constructing bonfires and/or providing materials for use on a bonfire”.

Some loyalists claimed the injunction was meaningless as it was not properly served on those affected.

Blogger Jamie Bryson said: As far as I’m concerned, for the injunction to take effect, they have to be affixed to the site Nobody is on notice in relation to them so, as far as I am concerned it’s not worth the paper it’s written on.”

A spokeswoman for Belfast City Council said: “Three alleged breaches of the injunction have been reported to the council.

“We will review any information received, and consider what further action is appropriate.”

Firefighters responded to 40 bonfire-related incidents across Northern Ireland on the Eleventh Night – including preventing a bonfire spreading to an apartment block at Wellwood Street near Belfast’s Sandy Row.