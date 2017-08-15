Disorder erupts at Londonderry bonfire site

Disorder erupted in Londonderry last night as police and members of the public came under attack near a bonfire near the Bogside area of the city.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said the disorder occurred in the vicinity of the bonfire at the banking in the Lecky Road area.

Superintendent McCalmont said: “Persons gathered at the bonfire attacked members of the community on the city Walls with bottles and rocks. Police who were deployed to prevent further disorder were subsequently attacked by persons who threw petrol bombs and other missiles. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained. This violent behaviour simply damages our communities, and cannot be tolerated.”

The PSNI Superintendent continued: “Tonight will see the lighting of the bonfire and I would appeal to those in the community to use their influence to control the situation so that we do not have a repeat of last night’s behaviour.

“I would like to reassure the community that we will deploy the necessary resources to detect and deter those responsible. Where this is not practicable at the time, we shall seek to gather evidence to bring those responsible before the courts. There will be consequences for those choosing to engage in this type of behaviour.”

He added: “Local residents do not want this kind of activity on their doorsteps and I would urge those engaged in violence and criminal damage to stay at home.”

DUP Councillor David Ramsey said: “The DUP condemn this madness but are not surprised after masked men where witnessed in the surrounding area yesterday.

“The people involved will not stop the good work being carried out in Londonderry promoting tolerance and respect for differing culture and traditions.”

He added: “Rioting is totally unacceptable and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI Foyle on 101. The actions of these people does not represent the good people of this city.”