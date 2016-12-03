Drunk man terrorises children in health centre

Police have vowed to take a zero tolerance approach against abuse of health workers after an incident in a health centre.

A drunk man went on a rampage verbally abusing staff, smashing windows and terrifying children - ‘all because he wanted drugs’ - said the PSNI.

The incident happened at around 3pm when the man went into the centre on the Whiterock Road.

A PSNI officer said on Facebook: “This male was heavily intoxicated and decided that it would just make his Friday night to begin abusing Belfast Health and Social Care staff.

“All of this was done in front of individuals including children who were either waiting to be seen by the doctor or waiting to pick up prescriptions.

“This male gave a torrent of abuse especially to the Doctor who was on duty this evening - a person who’s only job is to care for members of the local community including this male if he was to fall ill.

“The male then went further and smashed the windows into the office area of the centre, causing fear and danger to the staff in the office. All because he wanted drugs.

“The male fled the scene prior to police arrival despite treating it as an emergency, however he did not get very far as our colleagues picked him up not two streets away for other offences. The offences from the incident in the Health Centre were then added to this.

“When we say ZERO tolerance on abuse of BHSC staff we mean it. This behaviour is completely unacceptable and not condoned by us and I’m sure it’s not condoned by the local community either.”