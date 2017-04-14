Female caller robs woman in Co Antrim home at knifepoint

A woman in her 60s has been robbed in her Larne home at knifepoint by a female who called at her door.

The robber was handed a sum of cash during the aggravated burglary that took place in the Pound Street area of the town around 11pm on Thursday.

Detectives said the householder tried to close the door but the female forced her way and then made off on foot in the direction of Meetinghouse Street.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 7” tall, of slim build, wearing jeans, a blue top and a baseball cap.

The woman was left shaken by her ordeal but otherwise uninjured.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation, to contact detectives in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1538 of 13/04/17.

Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.