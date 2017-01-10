Girl, 15, arrested over death of seven-year-old who died in hospital

The mother of a seven-year-old girl who died after she was found seriously injured on a playing field was seen crying on her knees in the street after she arrived at the scene, according to witnesses.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested after police were called to an address in Woodthorpe, York, and found the victim down a nearby track with life-threatening injuries.

The grandparents of the victim with a floral tribute near Alness Drive in the Woodthorpe area of York, where a teenager was arrested Monday after the death of a seven-year-old girl.

The girl was taken to hospital but died a short time later, North Yorkshire Police said.

A woman living in the house by the track said a woman arrived in the street by car on Monday afternoon.

She described how she saw the mother on her knees crying in the road.

She added: "I arrived in my car behind the mother.

"I wasn't quite sure what was going on, it wasn't until I spoke to the police that I found out.

"The mother was on her knees in the middle of the road, crying and saying things.

"It was quite distressing."

The woman, who did not want to be named, said the family did not live in the street of six red-brick detached houses.

She said: "We've all been here a long time, there's no children in this street."

The woman said children often played on the field in the summer.

Alness Drive is a quiet street lined with red-brick detached homes, lying to the south east of the city centre.

On Tuesday morning, the grass track leading from the quiet cul-de-sac to a playing field was cordoned off.

A white tent could be seen on the playing field beyond the cordon.

A single police van was parked on the driveway of a house neighbouring the track to the field.

A force spokesman said: "Police were called shortly after 4.30pm on Monday 9 January to an address in Alness Drive in York.

"Officers attended and, upon visiting a scene nearby, they found a seven-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries.

"An ambulance attended and the girl was taken to York District Hospital, where she sadly died a short time later.

"A 15-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the incident. She remains in police custody for questioning.

"Officers remain at the scene while the investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of the girl continues."

The York City and East neighbourhood policing team tweeted: "Difficult late shift for all York staff with tragic death of a 7 year old. Thoughts go out to family members."