‘Heartbroken’ Belfast mum woke up to find intruder holding knife to baby son

A Belfast mum has recounted the terrifying moment she awoke to find a man holding a knife to her six-month-old baby’s neck.

Two men armed with knives broke into the home of Nicole McGrillen in the Stranmillis Gardens area around 2.10am on Thursday.

She woke up to find one of the men holding a knife to her son Finley’s neck in his cot and a the other intruder holding a knife to her and her husband Philip.

Revealing the awful encounter in a post on Facebook, Mrs McGrillen said she was “absolutely heartbroken”.

“Absolutely terrifying having to beg for the life of your baby and your own when you are so helpless”, she added.

“What scumbags would hold a knife to a 6 month old baby’s neck and threaten their life?”

Mrs McGrillen said the burglars stole “everything they could and all Finley’s Christmas things”, but added: “Things are replaceable just thanking my lucky stars I have my family safe.

“Absolutely terrifying someone was definitely watching over us all.”

Police later arrested two men aged 25 and 30 on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary and assault on police. A number of stolen items were recovered.

The PSNI is appealing for information