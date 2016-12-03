House siege man granted bail

A 43-year-old man charged in connection with an incident when PSNI officers laid siege to his house in Coleraine in the summer allegedly was drinking and told officers: “If I run at you with this knife you will have to shoot me”.

During a successful bail application at Ballymena Magistrates Court by Mark Shawn Kelly, a driver, of Knockantern Grove, Coleraine, a police officer said there had been a domestic incident involving the accused and his estranged wife.

Kelly faces five charges including two of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause another person to believe violence would be used against them; possessing an offensive weapon, a knife, with intent to commit the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; assaulting a police officer and resisting another officer on August 16.

He was released on his own bail of £500 to live at an address in Belfast and is banned from drinking and also barred from Coleraine except for attending court or for pre-arranged child contact arrangements.

He also has to report to a police station five times a week.

His case was adjourned to December 19.