Key fob DNA led PSNI to Newcastle hijacking knife thug

A man who tried to stab the owner of a car during a “terrifying and mean spirited” hijacking bid was jailed for five years on Monday.

Michael Thomas Cassidy, 22, from the Antrim Road in the north of the city, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted hijacking, theft of a £100 pair of sunglasses and attempted wounding.

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard the offences took place on June 13, 2016 in Newcastle, Co Down.

The court heard the victim was in Donard Park when approached by Cassidy at around 2.50am.

Cassidy tried reaching through the driver’s window to remove the keys, then produced a 12-inch blade and held the knife to the driver’s throat.

The driver still refused to hand over his keys, and Cassidy then “lunged” at him, trying to stab him in the stomach.

He then stole a pair of sunglasses, before the victim drove off.

Cassidy’s DNA was found on the car key fob by crime scene investigators, and a month later he was arrested.