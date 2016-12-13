LATEST: Man arrested after suspicious death in Coleraine

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Coleraine after the death of a man at a house in Silverthorn Avenue in the town.

A PSNI spokesman said they received the report of the death of the man, aged in his 60s, just after 12.30pm today.

“The man was arrested in the Coleraine area just after 5.30pm,” he added.

PUP Councillor Russell Watton expressed his sympathy about the death.

He said: “I have known this man for some time and it is awful that this happens for a family especially at this time of the year.

“Coleraine has seen a lot of tragedy in the past while.”

East Londonderry DUP MLA Maurice Bradley said: “Any death is a tragedy, but especially at this time of the year, when we are less than two weeks from Christmas.

“I would express my deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and family circle.

“Details are still coming in at this time, but I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact the PSNI - even the slightest bit of information helps build a picture and may provide a vital clue in solving this tragic death.”