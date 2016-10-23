Man, 34, due in court over dissident republican terrorism offences

A man has been charged with a series of dissident republican-linked terrorism offences.
The 34-year-old will appear in court tomorrow accused of membership of a proscribed organisation; conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life; preparation of terrorist acts; and receiving training or instruction in the making or use of weapons for terrorism.
The accused, who is due before a district judge in Newry, Co Down, was arrested in Belfast on Friday.
The charges are linked to a major police raid on a suspected dissident republican meeting place in Ardcarn Park, Newry, in 2014. Twelve men were detained in that operation.
