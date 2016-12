A man has been charged after a doctor was verbally abused at a Belfast health centre,

The 34-year-old man faces the charges after windows were smashed at the west Belfast clinic.

The incident happened on the Whiterock Road at around 3pm on Friday.

Police said children and patients witnessed the disturbance.

The man has been charged with two counts of criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and of assault on police.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on 5 December.