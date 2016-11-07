Man found dead in Belfast’s Divis Tower flats is named locally

A suspect remains in police custody for questioning about the death of a man in Belfast.

The man has been named locally as Jim Hughes who lived alone in the tower block.

Divis flats

His body was found in Divis Tower flats at the weekend.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

A 42-year-old man was later arrested and taken to Musgrave Street PSNI station for questioning.

Sinn Fein West Belfast Assembly member Fra McCann said: “The local community is in shock following the death of a man in Divis Tower.

“Divis Tower is a tight-knit community and this will be felt by those who live there.”

He added: “I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to bring that information to the PSNI.

“Our thought and prayers will be with the victim’s family and friends at this time.”