Man guilty of ‘unpleasant case of domestic violence’

A man who blackened his partner’s eyes when he came home after being out all weekend has been jailed for three months.

Arron Samuel Magill-Kernohan (27), of Riverside, Antrim, admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an incident on October 17.

The woman called police saying her partner had returned home on a Monday morning after staying out all night and smelt of drink.

The man accused her of ‘seeing other men’ and then ‘split her lip’ and struck her repeatedly whilst holding her down and chasing her to a bathroom but she was able to escape.

She was left with black eyes and extensive bruising.

The defendant told police he had been out all weekend.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had broken down in tears when he was shown photos of his partner’s injuries.

He told police he got angry when he came home and saw messages on an iPad.

He told officers he was sorry and that the woman was the mother of his children.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said the couple “are going to remain together”.

He said his client had mental health issues and said the defendant had been “beaten quite a lot in his younger days”.

District Judge Peter King said it was a “very sad case” but also “an unpleasant case of domestic violence”.