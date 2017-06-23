Man shot in ankle in west Belfast

Police in west Belfast are investigating after a man was shot in the ankle.

The victim, who is in his thirties, suffered the gunshot wound following an incident in the Iris Court area off the Falls Road.

It was reported to police at around 2.20pm on Friday June 23. He has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injury which is not thought to be life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum appealed to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with any information to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 705 23/06/17.

Information can also be given anonymously, he said, through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.