Man shot in both legs in ‘paramilitary style’ attack

Detectives are appealing for information following a paramilitary style shooting in the Henry Place area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, 22 July).

At approximately 1.30am as the victim, a 30 year old man, was walking along Henry Place he was attacked by two men and shot once in both legs.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Moffett said: “Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack. It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.”

He appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Henry Place to contact Detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 110 22/07/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.