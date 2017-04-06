Man shot in elbows, knees and ankles in paramilitary-style attack in Co Down

A 23-year-old man has been shot in the elbows, knees and ankles in a paramilitary-style attack in Co Down.

Police confirmed the shooting happened in Dakota Avenue in the West Winds estate in Newtownards last night.

Chief Inspector Hazel Reid said: “A 23 year old man has received gunshot wounds to his elbows, knees and ankles. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information about the incident to contact Police at Newtownards on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1254 05/04/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”