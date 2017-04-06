Men due in court in connection with Belfast armed robbery

Two men are due to appear in court in connection with an armed robbery on the Ormeau Road this Monday.

Shortly after 6.30am it was reported that two males carrying hammers entered the premises and threatened staff.

A 34 year old man has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a class B controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday April 6.

A 30 year old man has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and criminal damage. He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 03 May.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.