MLA John Dallat lodges complaint with police over parade ‘attack’

Police have launched an investigation into claims that a politician was set upon by a mob at a band parade in Co Londonderry.

SDLP MLA John Dallat has lodged a formal complaint with police over the alleged attack in Kilrea.

The East Londonderry representative claimed he feared for his life after a crowd surrounded his car, banged on the roof and took pictures of him through the windows during a 10-minute ordeal in Kilrea.

Mr Dallat said he phoned 999 and police came to his aid during the incident on Maghera Street on Friday night.

But the 70-year-old’s account has been heavily disputed by band organisers, who have accused him of trying to stoke up sectarian tensions ahead of the Twelfth of July.

Following a meeting with police in Coleraine, Mr Dallat told the News Letter: “Police have started looking for CCTV footage of the incident.

“Once that is provided by local traders and examined, it will put to bed all these claims that the attack did not happen.

“I wish it had not happened. It was a very traumatic experience for me.”

Mr Dallat said he had been unable to identify the perpetrators of the alleged attack, claiming they “were not locals”.

He added that it would have been “impossible” for police to make arrests at the time, given the crowds present at the parade.

Mr Dallat said he also plans to lodge a formal complaint with the Parades Commission regarding the alleged incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Main Street, Kilrea between 8.30pm and 9pm on Friday night and who saw what happened.”