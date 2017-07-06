Motorist leaves scene after striking vehicle

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run incident in Belfast.
The hit and run traffic collision occurred on the Upper Newtownards Road.
A white or light coloured vehicle struck a black Vauxhall Corsa causing damage.
"If anyone has any information that may lead to the identification of the offending vehicle please contact police on 101 quoting serial 51 06/07/2017," said the PSNI on Facebook.
