Motorist leaves scene after striking vehicle

The hit and run traffic collision occurred on the Upper Newtownards Road.

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run incident in Belfast.

A white or light coloured vehicle struck a black Vauxhall Corsa causing damage.

"If anyone has any information that may lead to the identification of the offending vehicle please contact police on 101 quoting serial 51 06/07/2017," said the PSNI on Facebook.