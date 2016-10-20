Murder investigation after man shot dead in west Belfast

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead at a house in west Belfast.

The killing took place in the Glenwood Court area of Poleglass shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening.

The victim, who was 43 years old, has been named locally as Joe Reilly.

PSNI west Belfast tweeted: "A murder investigation has been launched. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1172 20/10/16."

Alliance Justice spokesperson Trevor Lunn MLA has condemned those behind the murder.

“This follows another shooting in the same area last week and has now left a family without a loved one through the evil actions of others,” said Mr Lunn.

The area was cordoned off by police

“My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of this man. The local community will be rightly shocked by this murder.

“Those responsible need removed from the streets and should face the full rigours of the law. I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to pass it to police immediately.”

Sinn Féin MLA Jennifer McCann said the shooting "achieved nothing other than plunging another family into grief and despair".

She added: “I have expressed my condolences to the victim's family and I appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police."

SDLP MLA Alex Attwood said such "barbaric" attacks had "no place in our past and they have no place in our society today".

"This is a very small group of people, unrepresentative of the local community, who have now repeatedly taken the law into their own hands," he said.

"The best response that we can make is to provide information to law enforcement and ensure that these individuals are caught, arrested and prosecuted under the full weight of the law."