‘Nine or ten shots’ fired from high velocity rifle during north Belfast gun attack on policeman

Chief Constable George Hamilton has said the officer injured last night in north Belfast was hit three times on his right arm as “nine of 10 shots were fired” from a high velocity rifle.

Speaking to the media this morning, Mr Hamilton said: “The officer was able to have a conversation with me and were are grateful for that.”

He said the officer was “in a serious condition” with the injuries he sustained to his right arm and “was in theatre for three hours overnight”. “He will have further surgery in the days ahead,” he added. Mr Hamilton said he “never ceases to be amazed by the courage of officers”.

“The people who did this did not care who they murdered last night even though the attack was aimed at officers on duty,” he added. Mr Hamilton said during the attack “a number of high velocity rounds” were fired across the Crumlin road, which is a main arterial route.

“We are very fortunate we are not here today appealing for information on a murder investigation,” he said.

He said the “high velocity rifle” used in the attack “will be subject to investigation.”

Scene of a shooting this evening at a filling station on the Crumlin Road in North west Belfast

