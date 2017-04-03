Passenger covered in shards of glass after car shot at with air rifle

Police have received reports that a number of cars had been struck by metal pellets fired from an air rifle whilst the cars were travelling along the Antrim Road in north Belfast.

It happened on Saturday, April 1, around midnight close to the Grays Lane area of the Antrim Road.

One passenger in a moving car was covered in shards of glass and suffered shock.

Detectives are investigating and are working with Neighbourhood Policing colleagues and community members to ensure that this does not happen again and lives are not carelessly put at risk.

Detective Sergeant Michael Hawthorne stated: “Those behind this crime may not initially realise the serious nature of their actions and the deadly consequences that could result should a car lose control and crash. A person hit by one of these pellets could be seriously injured if not worse.

“I would appeal for help from those who may have been in the area at that time or may have any information to identify those responsible to contact Detectives at Musgrave Police Station by calling 101 and quoting reference 73 2/4/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”