Police helicopter in hunt for suspected Portrush burglar

Police in Coleraine have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary following an incident in Portrush in the early hours of this morning.

Inspector Colin Shaw said: “A report of a burglary in progress at Causeway Street, Portrush, was received shortly after midnight on Thursday. Officers attended the scene within ten minutes and quickly established that the suspect had made off towards a wooded area nearby.

“Officers on the ground, assisted by the police helicopter, surrounded the area and located the suspect a short time later. The 22-year-old man was arrested and taken to Coleraine Police Station where he remains this morning, assisting with police enquiries.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend the officers involved in the successful arrest of this individual. I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact officers in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 6 14/09/17.”