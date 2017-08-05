Police issue stern warning over ‘unlicensed music event’

Police in north Belfast have issued a warning to young people ahead of an unlicensed music event tonight (Saturday 05 August).

Area Commander Chief Inspector Stephen Burns said: “We are aware of plans for an unlicensed music event in the Hillview Road tonight.

“While we want young people to enjoy their free time and socialise with their friends some of the anti-social behaviour we witnessed last night was unacceptable. It is important that people are aware of the potential consequences of engaging in such behaviour and coming under the notice of police.

“Additional police resources will be deployed in the area this evening in order to increase visibility and ensure public safety around this event. We will act as a deterrent to individuals who may be considering getting involved in any kind of anti-social or criminal activity. Where we identify those people involved in such activity and where there is evidence of an offence, we will take action to bring these offenders before the courts.

“We will be working in partnership with Belfast City Council Staff to identify offences and combat any reports of on-street and underage drinking.”

Chief Inspector Burns continued: “There were a number of arrests made last night at this event and I would appeal to parents to take responsibility regarding the whereabouts of their children and to know what they are doing to ensure that my officers don’t come knocking on their door to inform them that their child has become involved in criminal activity and is being reported to the court. I also want to remind young people of their responsibility to behave respectfully, responsibly and within the law.”