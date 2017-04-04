Police miss number of targets set by monitoring body

Police failed to meet almost a quarter of performance targets set last year by the Policing Board, an Audit Office report has found.

It said too many targets had been set and suggested a reduction would improve performance.

The report criticised the PSNI and Policing Board for failing to show a “positive attitude” towards delivering improvement, and highlighted concerns around the “increasing number of incidents involving vulnerable persons in custody” and the continuing pressure on PSNI budgets.

Publishing his latest report, auditor general Kieran Donnelly said: “Long-standing issues remain around the need for shared leadership between the Policing Board and the PSNI and the need for effective programme and project management arrangements to drive continuous improvement.”

The board’s business plan for 2015/16 included 48 targets. Overall, 77% had been fully achieved, but 23% had been partially achieved or not achieved at all.

The report said: “The continuing failure to address previous years’ recommendations is not indicative of a positive attitude towards delivering improvement.”