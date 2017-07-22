Police probe shooting incident in Keady

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident at business premises in the Annvale Road area of Keady.

At approximately 5.25pm yesterday, (Friday, 21 July) police received a report that a car, with two males on-board, entered the grounds of the premises.

One of the males got out of the vehicle, a white Hyundai, and discharged two shots.

No one was injured during this incident, however employees of the business were left very badly shaken.

A car, believed to be the vehicle used in this shooting incident, was found completely burnt out at approximately 5.45pm on the Dundrum Road, Tassagh.

Detective Sergeant Peter Stewart would appeal to anyone who may have seen this white Hyundai acting suspiciously in the Annvale Road/Granemore Road areas of Keady or the Dundrum Road area of Tassagh or anyone who may have seen any vehicles parked in the vicinity of the Pumping House on the Dundrum Road between 2.00pm and 5.45pm to contact Detectives at Newry on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 947 and 1011 21/07/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.