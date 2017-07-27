Police probing loyalist criminaliity seize 54,000 contraband cigarettes

Fifty-four thousand contraband cigarettes have been seized by police investigating loyalist criminality in Northern Ireland.
Two vehicles and £70,000 cash were also recovered following searches in Belfast and North Down earlier this week.
Two men aged 34 and 29 were arrested and have since been released on police bail.
A PSNI statement said: "This is a demonstration of our determination to tackle organised crime and those that gain from it."
