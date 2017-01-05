Police seek three who fled crash that hospitalised a child and five others

The PSNI are seeking three people who fled a three-vehicle crash in Londonderry yesterday afternoon that left six people - including a child - needing hospital treatment.

None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

The crash took place just before 2.55pm on the Hollyhall Road behind the Creggan reservoir in Londonderry.

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly, who was at the scene, said he had been having lunch in Creggan Country Park, when he heard the noise of the collision carrying right across the reservoir.

“I heard this smash, then another smash, and then the horn of the car going,” he said. “I thought: That’s a crash.”

Mr Kelly said he attended the scene and saw that a number of people were being treated by paramedics.

“I hope all those injured make a quick recovery,” he said.

A police spokesperson said: “Just before 2.55pm on Wednesday, January 4, police received a report of a three vehicle rtc on the Hollyhall Road in Derry/Londonderry.

“Police attended and six people, including a child, were taken to hospital for treatment following the road traffic collision. No injuries are believed to be life threatening.

“At this time it is believed that three people from one of the cars involved made off from the scene. Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”