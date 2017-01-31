Police warning to parents after attempt to lure girl into car in Bushmills

Police are reminding parents to be vigilant after a 16-year-old girl was approached on Bushmills’ Priestland Road Bushmills yesterday (January 30).

The incident occurred at approximately 1.30pm, when a male driving a dark blue saloon car and a female in the passenger seat encouraged the girl to get into the vehicle.

The teenager declined to do so and immediately contacted her father and told him what had happened.

Constable Mitchell of Coleraine Local Policing Team said that police are now reminding parents to be vigilant in regards to their children’s security and ensure they are reminded not to accept lifts from strangers.