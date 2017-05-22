PSNI officers injured after car rammed by stolen camper van

Two PSNI officers have been injured when their car was rammed by a stolen camper van in Warrenpoint early this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said the incident happened in the Upper Dromore Road area around 4am.

PSNI

Chief Inspector Joe McMinn said: ”The patrol vehicle was struck a number of times by a large camper van that had been stolen from Dundalk.

"Two males who were inside the vehicle subsequently made off on foot and were last seen in the Dallan Road/Clonallan Road area.

"We are investigating a possible link between this incident and the theft of a vehicle in the Burren area a short time later.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 118 22/05/17.”