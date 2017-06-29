Racially motivated hate crime investigated in east Belfast

Police are appealing for information after an east Belfast takeaway was targeted in a race hate attack.

The Turkish Kebab House on the Beersbridge Road was targeted sometime between midnight on Wednesday, June 28, and 7.30am today.

During the attack graffiti was spray painted on the shutters of the premises.



Sergeant Jackson has appealed to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact Police at Strandtown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 195 29/06/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.