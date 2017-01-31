Rasharkin shooting ‘not sectarian’

DUP North Antrim candidate Mervyn Storey has this morning condemned those responsible for a shooting in Rasharkin last night.

Mr Storey said he had been told by police the shooting is not being treated as sectarian or terrorist related.

The PSNI said two shots were fired through windows of a house in the Moneyleck Park area of Rasharkin on Monday night at around 10.20pm.

The man was treated in hospital for minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Commenting the DUP’s Mervyn Storey said: “It is extremely worrying that there are those in our society who are prepared to use firearms and force to impose their form of justice. Whatever the motive these type of attacks are to be condemned.

“I have spoken to the police this morning and have been assured that all is being done to find those responsible for this attack. I have also been told that police do not believe at this stage the attack was sectarian or terrorist related.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact the police.”

PSNI Inspector Colin Shaw is appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Moneyleck Park in Rasharkin on Monday evening to contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1175 30/01/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.