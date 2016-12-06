Remand for man charged with murder of woman

A man was remanded in custody today accused of attempting to murder a woman at a house in Co Down.

Michael O’Connor, 30, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court after being charged by police investigating an alleged attack in Downpatrick last Friday.

The woman was critically injured during the incident in the Thomas Russell Park area of the town.

O’Connor, of Westrock Grove in Belfast, faces one count of attempted murder.

Standing arms folded in the dock, he nodded to confirm that he understood the allegation against him.

A detective constable said he could connect him to the charge.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

O’Connor was also brought before the court on an arrest warrant issued in connection with separate alleged motoring offences in March this year.

Defence solicitor Michael Madden confirmed his client was not seeking bail at this stage.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall then remanded O’Connor into custody to appear again by video-link at Downpatrick Court on December 29.