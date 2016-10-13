Republican Group claim Dungiven shooting

A republican group have claimed responsibility for a gun attack in Dungiven on Wednesday night.

In a statement using a recognised codeword, the group said three masked men fired four shots in the air outside the house at Ard Na Smoll.

The group said it did not target the house because young children were present at the time.

In the statement the group said it approached the house, knocked on the door, and then spoke directly to the occupant.

The group made a number of allegations against the occupant and claimed that, if they heeded their warning, “that would be the end of it”.

Sinn Fein’s Sean McGlinchey said: “This is not the way forward. This is a new housing development in this area, people starting new lives and they don’t want this. I’ve made it clear before - if there are issues in the community, come to me and the community representatives and we’ll resolve it peacefully. That’s a more effective way of dealing with it, but not this.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident they say occurred at around 8.45pm; that “a number of masked men approached a house in the area and threatened the female occupant before firing a number of shots in the air”.

Police said the men then made off in what was described as a silver coloured jeep, and the female was not injured as a result of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1263 of 12/10/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”