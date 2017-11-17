Residents evacuated from homes overnight as police find viable device in south Belfast

A viable device was recovered by police and ATO in the early hours of this morning in south Belfast.

The suspect device prompted the evacuation of residents late on Thursday night in the Lavinia Square area off the Ormeau Road.

A helicopter could be heard throughout most of the night in south and east Belfast as the operation to make the device safe continued.

Police said the viable device which was recovered has been taken away for further examination.

The surrounding area was closed during the operation, and has since re-opened.

Police confirmed some residents were evacuated from their homes but have since been allowed to return.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 1419 16/11/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.