Serial flasher escapes jail with suspended sentence

A serial flasher has narrowly avoided prison for exposing himself to two female Spanish students in south Belfast.

Jason Leonard Shaw, 47, of Great Northern Street, Belfast, was handed down a one-year sentence suspended for three years after he pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court to a single charge of exposure last year.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC warned Shaw: “If you commit any further offences after today’s date you will be put in custody for this offence.”

Prosecuting lawyer Simon Jenkins told the court that at 2.45am on September 25, 2016, the two students were walking back to Elmwood Hall at Queen’s University when they saw a man “standing at the bus stop when he pulled down his underwear and exposed himself’’.

Mr Jenkins said Shaw had 41 previous convictions – 20 of which related to either indecent exposure or exposure offences.

He is currently the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order which expires in July 2021.