Shock as police launch murder probe after woman’s body is found

Riot shields remain outside a house in Lurgan after a woman’s body was found early this morning.

School children heading to Lurgan Junior High School quietly walked past the house in Toberhewney Lane Lower which is just yards from their school.

Police said the body of a 51-year-old woman was discovered in the house after police were called early this morning.

A pane of glass in the front window is smashed and the house has been sealed off by police as forensic experts probe the grounds.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Police were called to the scene at around 2.50am this morning and the body of the woman was discovered inside a house. A post mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.

“A 51 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

“There are no further details at this time.”

Carla Lockhart MLA said, “My sympathies are with the family of the deceased. This is a very alarming news in what is a very quiet residential area. I am continuing to liaise with the PSNI however, it would appear that that in the early hours of the morning a call was made to the PSNI. They attended a house in Toberhewny Lane where a 51 year old woman was found dead.

“My thoughts and prayers are very much with those involved. A family has been left bereaved with such a tragic loss. The police are treating this as a murder investigation and therefore I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to the PSNI.

“This is a quiet residential area in the on the edge of Lurgan. Neighbours will be very alarmed at such happenings. The scene has been cordoned off and will remain that way whilst investigations are ongoing.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd expressed shock at the news.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “The news this morning will obviously be a shock to the entire community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Doug Beattie MC MLA commented: “My thoughts are with the family of the deceased. It would seem that a tragedy has occurred in this house in the early hours of the morning and a family have been left grieving the loss of a loved one.

“Police are treating this as a murder investigation so we must give them time to conduct a full investigation. I appeal for anyone with information to help them with this.

“As that continues, I continue to think of the family involved at this difficult time.”