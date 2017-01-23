Spaniard jailed for abuse of girls at Co Fermanagh swimming pool

A 35-year-old Spaniard has paid the price for “the greatest mistake of his life” – a jail sentence for the sex abuse of three young girls in a Co Fermanagh swimming pool last year.

Madrid University graduate Cristain Diaz was jailed for seven months at Dungannon Crown Court.

Judge Stephen Fowler QC told the electrical engineer that while he accepted he did not pose a serious risk of harm, the courts however considered all sexual touching of young children as serious, particularly when committed in a public arena where children should have been able to feel safe, and where parents allowed them to go in safety.

Judge Fowler, who also put Diaz on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, said his young victims had been understandably left confused, distressed and upset.

He added it was also a serious case as it involved three different children, during three separate incidents on three differing dates, and all in a public place.

However, in mitigation Judge Fowler said that Diaz had pleaded guilty, and while not at the first opportunity, it had vindicated the young children and saved them giving evidence, and was an indication of a level of remorse on the Spaniard’s part.

In a statement issued on behalf of the parents, they praised the bravery of their children in coming forward.

“They should be very proud of themselves in helping to stop further harm to members of the public,” they said.

Diaz, living at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen, at the time, admitted sexually touching the schoolgirls, aged between nine and 11, in the Lakeland Forum swimming pool in the town on differing dates on February 24, March 10, and March 12, 2015.

In all Diaz was sentenced to a total of 14 months, seven to be served in custody, followed by seven months on licence, after which he has expressed a wish to return to his family home on the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

Prosecuting counsel Simon Reid told an earlier hearing that the girls had been left frightened, scared and traumatised, after Diaz had approached them in the pool and “touched” them outside and over their swimsuits.

The barrister added that following the complaints, police were able to identify Diaz from CCTV footage pieced together from the dates and times of the assaults. Diaz, he said, had no criminal record, either here or in Spain.

Defence barrister Ian Turkington said that a remorseful Diaz, who lost any friends he’d made since coming to Enniskillen, accepted the upset, suffering and hurt caused by his actions, which were short-lived, with no skin to skin contact, or any penetration.

Mr Turkington said the graduate came from a respected family, and that he had a completely clear record, with an impeccable character and work ethic.

“He describes it as the greatest mistake of his life,” concluded Mr Turkington.