Third inmate this month found dead at Maghaberry prison

A prisoner at Maghaberry jail has been found dead in his cell.

The death is the third fatality at the prison this month.

It is not yet clear how the man died but a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out to establish a cause.

News of the last death emerged on November 15 while the body of 44-year-old Gerard Mulligan was found at the prison two weeks earlier.

A 30-year-old inmate also died at Maghaberry in August.