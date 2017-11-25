Three stabbed in North Belfast

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after three men were stabbed in an incident in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 25 November. Detective Inspector Thornton said: “We received reports of disturbance at a property in the York Park area of the city, at 12.45am. When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s inside a house with stab wounds to his head.

“Two other men with knife injuries were located a quarter of a mile away, near retail premises on the Shore Road. They are both aged in their 20s. One man underwent surgery in hospital for abdominal injuries and the other suffered a head injury and stab wounds to his neck. All three men are now in a stable condition in hospital.

“A 20 year old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the York Park area between 12.15am and 1.15am this morning and saw anything that could help us with our investigation. Please contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”